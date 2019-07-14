Inside the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition

Produced as part of Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams

On now until Sunday, 14 July 2019

Find out more

This exhibition presents over 200 rare Haute Couture garments drawn from the V&A's couture collection and the extensive Dior Archives alongside accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, original make-up, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior’s personal possessions.

© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

More than a parade of finery, or a catwalk of greatest hits, it is social history in needle and thread.

The Telegraph
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Alchemy of fairytale dresses, technical mastery, cultural legacy and A-list glitz that is sure to draw crowds.

The Times
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

The wow-factor of Designer of Dreams can be found in the near-immersive sets... a breathtaking array of gowns in stunning ethereal settings.

Independent
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Showcases the evolution of the phenomenon of the fashion designer.

Evening Standard
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

It is, frankly, charming.

Guardian
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

All-out unabashed celebration of the glamour of Dior and the fantasy that's contained within a ballroom. This is the V&A in its full glossy regalia.

Vogue
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London
© Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Shop

Find inspiration in our incredible range of exclusive gifts, jewellery, books, fashion, prints & posters and much more...

Explore the range