Exhibition On now until Sunday, 12 November 2017

Plywood: Material of the Modern World

Light, strong and versatile, plywood is the surprising material celebrated in this world-first exhibition

  • On now until Sunday, 12 November 2017

  • Daily: 10.00 – 17.30

    Last admission 16.15

    Friday: 10.00 – 21.30

    Last admission 20.15

  • Porter Gallery

  • Free

Featuring groundbreaking pieces by Alvar Aalto, Marcel Breuer and Charles and Ray Eames, alongside an incredible range of objects from planes to skateboards, this exhibition tells the story of how this often-overlooked material made the modern world.

Sponsored by

MADE.COM is proud to support Plywood: Material of the Modern World. As a design-led lifestyle brand, our aspirations and values are synonymous with the V&A. The exhibition highlights plywood as the unsung hero and it is true that many of our designs would not be possible without this innovative, versatile material. This year's exhibition has inspired the brief for MADE's Emerging Talent Award, a competition for aspiring designers.

Exhibition Highlights

320
Armchair, Alvar Aalto, 1932, Finland. © Alvar Aalto Museum. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

320
Full-scale house, built at the 1937 Madison Home Show to demonstrate the US Forest Product Laboratory’s plywood prefabrication system. Photograph courtesy USDA Forest Service, Forest Products Laboratory

320
Ice skating shelters, Patkau Architects, 2012, Winnipeg. © Patkau Architects

320
Workman carrying a complete Deperdussin monocoque fuselage, about 1912, Deperdussin factory, Paris. © Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace-Le Bourget- INV.Prim

320
British de Havilland Mosquito, 1941. © de Havilland Aircraft Museum

320
Singer sewing machine with moulded plywood cover, 1888. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

320
Doll’s chair with moulded plywood seat and back. Manufactured by Gardner & Company, about 1875, New York. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

320
Drawing of Finnish Pavilion at the 1939 New York World’s Fair, designed by Alvar and Aino Aalto. © Alvar Aalto Museum

320
Print, full-scale prototype of a plywood tubular rail system in operation at the American Institute Fair, New York, 1867

320
DCM chair, designed by Charles and Ray Eames, 1947. © Eames Office, LLC. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

320
Edie Stool, designed by David and Joni Steiner for Opendesk, 2013, London. © Opendesk. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

320
Moulded plywood chair, designed by Grete Jalk, 1963. Photograph Victoria and Albert Museum, London

Exhibition shop

Plywood - A Material Story

Plywood - A Material Story

Published to accompany the exhibition Plywood: Material of the Modern World

£25 Buy
Plywood plane brooch by Kate Rowland

Plywood plane brooch by Kate Rowland

Made using sustainably sourced material, this vintage plane is laser cut and set against an acrylic cloud

£40.00 Buy
Plywood photo frame

Plywood photo frame

A curved frame lightly varnished for a matt finish with a subtle pop of colour

£16.00 Buy
Plywood: Material of the Modern World

SUPPORTED BY THE AMERICAN FRIENDS OF THE V&A

