Conferences and study days Friday, 6 October 2017
Plywood: Material of the Modern World
Light, strong and versatile, plywood is the surprising material celebrated in this world-first exhibitionFreePlan a visit
Featuring groundbreaking pieces by Alvar Aalto, Marcel Breuer and Charles and Ray Eames, alongside an incredible range of objects from planes to skateboards, this exhibition tells the story of how this often-overlooked material made the modern world.
MADE.COM is proud to support Plywood: Material of the Modern World. As a design-led lifestyle brand, our aspirations and values are synonymous with the V&A. The exhibition highlights plywood as the unsung hero and it is true that many of our designs would not be possible without this innovative, versatile material. This year's exhibition has inspired the brief for MADE's Emerging Talent Award, a competition for aspiring designers.
Membership
Join today and enjoy unlimited free entry to all V&A exhibitions, Members-only previews and more
More to Do
Featured
Inside the Plywood: Material of the Modern World exhibition
Find out more about the world's first exhibition dedicated to plywood
How is plywood made?
Taking you on a journey from tree to board, watch our animation to discover how plywood is made
A short history of plywood in ten-ish objects
The history of plywood is a history of the modern world
Moulding a seat for Marcel Breuer’s Short Chair
Find out how a contemporary version of Marcel Breuer’s iconic Short Chair is made
Manufacturing plywood boards: then and now
Discover how plywood boards were made in the mid-20th century and today
Garden installation: Plywood ice-skating shelters
Explore these beautiful shelters, originally designed to keep Canadian skaters warm, in our garden
Exhibition shop
SUPPORTED BY THE AMERICAN FRIENDS OF THE V&A